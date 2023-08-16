Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business’s revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS.

VRDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.56 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $854.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,698,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 190.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $26,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,985,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

