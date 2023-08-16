Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $112.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.23%.

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $869,198.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

