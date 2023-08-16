Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,003 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.53. The company had a trading volume of 269,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,352. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

