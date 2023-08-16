Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $240.71 and $2.72 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.77 or 1.00083219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

