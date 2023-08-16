QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0013

QUASA (QUA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $428.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014120 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,610.64 or 1.00062269 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137318 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

