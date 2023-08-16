RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDCM opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of 155.17 and a beta of 0.84. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

