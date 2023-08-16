RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMAX. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 72,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,254. The firm has a market cap of $314.92 million, a P/E ratio of -289.45 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.