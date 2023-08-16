Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $103.00.

7/6/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $96.00.

6/22/2023 – Eastman Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $102.00.

6/21/2023 – Eastman Chemical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 405,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,255. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

