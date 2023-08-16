Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.52 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The business had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.88%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $173,703,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.