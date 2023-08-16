Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.83. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.57 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $100.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.90.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,508.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

