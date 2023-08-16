Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 16th (ARE, BDN, BXP, CRLBF, CUZ, DEI, MAKSY, NVDA, OFC, SLFPF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 16th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $135.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $6.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$5.00 to C$4.00.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $28.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 270 ($3.43).

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $800.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $28.00.

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 181 ($2.30).

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $33.00.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,160 ($40.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33).

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $25.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 93 ($1.18).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.