Research Analysts Set Expectations for KLA Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $26.82 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $483.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.08. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of KLA by 33.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KLA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,865 shares of company stock worth $20,573,670 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

