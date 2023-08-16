Reviewing Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) and Hua Hong Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:HHUSF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 19.17% 23.28% 13.18% Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $14.32 billion 3.27 $2.19 billion $2.49 14.40 Hua Hong Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Hua Hong Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hua Hong Semiconductor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infineon Technologies and Hua Hong Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 Hua Hong Semiconductor 1 1 3 0 2.40

Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $43.35, suggesting a potential upside of 20.89%. Hua Hong Semiconductor has a consensus target price of C$29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 820.63%. Given Hua Hong Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hua Hong Semiconductor is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Hua Hong Semiconductor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company's Industrial Power Control segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules and stacks for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones chips; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications in harsh environments. The company's Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and trusted computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

About Hua Hong Semiconductor

Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells semiconductor products. The company provides embedded non-volatile memory, standard logic and mixed-signal, radio frequency, power management integrated circuits, power discrete, and automotive solutions. It also offers foundry services; and design services comprising standard and customized IP development, full-custom layout design, and customer-specific integrated solutions, as well as design support and tape out services. In addition, the company provides multi-project wafer services; mask making services; and backend services, such as in-house testing, backside processing and dicing, and backend turnkey services, as well as assembly and testing services. Further, it engages in real estate development. Its products are used in consumer electronics, communications, computing, industrial, and automotive markets in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Japan, and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Hua Hong Semiconductor Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Alliance Investment Ltd.

