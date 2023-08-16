RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading 1.4% Higher

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,972 ($37.70) and last traded at GBX 2,972 ($37.70). 15,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 41,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,930 ($37.17).

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,784.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,522.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

RHI Magnesita Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a €0.55 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

