Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

RIGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

