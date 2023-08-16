River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.40

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.70). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares trading hands.
River and Mercantile Group Stock Down 5.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.45.
River and Mercantile Group Company Profile
River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than River and Mercantile Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.