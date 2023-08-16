RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 210.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905,603 shares during the period. RLX Technology makes up approximately 9.2% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $38,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 30.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 475,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,347,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 423,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 186.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

RLX Technology stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,320. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.82. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

