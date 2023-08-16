Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Short Interest Update

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 23,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robinhood Markets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,699.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $759,172.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,737,914. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 4,736,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.