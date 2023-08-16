Robinson Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,646 Shares of Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Clover Leaf Capital worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Clover Leaf Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 516.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 515,319 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
Clover Leaf Capital Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CLOE stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $12.30.
About Clover Leaf Capital
Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.
