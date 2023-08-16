Robinson Capital Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,064,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 626,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE CPTK opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Crown Proptech Acquisitions was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

