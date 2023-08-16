Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 81.37% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of RMTI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 837,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,907. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

