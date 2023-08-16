Rotork plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ROR opened at GBX 297.80 ($3.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,692.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.86) and a one year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 308.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rotork to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.31) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.26).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

