Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

