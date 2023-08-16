Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.62 Per Share

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryder System in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $12.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.76. The consensus estimate for Ryder System’s current full-year earnings is $12.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

R stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,337 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

