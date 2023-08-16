Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 78.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,588. Safe & Green has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -2.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

