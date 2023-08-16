Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 78.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

Safe & Green Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,588. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

