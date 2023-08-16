Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE SFE opened at $1.24 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

