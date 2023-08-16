Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. 883,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.01. The company has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock valued at $249,633,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

