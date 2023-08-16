SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $16,299.55 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,908.19 or 1.00112304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02355245 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,605.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

