San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 143,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,767. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

