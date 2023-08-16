Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 34000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sanatana Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

