Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0145

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $20.56 million and approximately $7,568.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.61 or 0.06264875 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00026736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,442,781,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,146,202 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

