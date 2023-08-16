Sara Toyloy Sells 100 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) Director Sara Toyloy sold 100 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $22,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,429.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SWAV stock traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, reaching $220.46. 356,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,591. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.50 and a 12 month high of $320.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.54.
Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.
