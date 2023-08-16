Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.30) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.31). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.30), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a PE ratio of 9.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 417.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

