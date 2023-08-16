Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.41. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.14 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

