SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2619 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS SKLTY traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. SEEK has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SEEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

