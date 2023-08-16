Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 63,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 171,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

VRTX opened at $349.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

