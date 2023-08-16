SFL (NYSE:SFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 1,063,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $173.27 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SFL by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,546 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in SFL by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,459,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SFL by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 995,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SFL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,446,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,741,000 after acquiring an additional 868,813 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

