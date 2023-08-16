Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rises By 8.4%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 403,500 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,249,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,679,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 497,706 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of AXDX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

