Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Decreases By 8.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Aemetis Stock Down 7.2 %

AMTX opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aemetis by 173.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTX. UBS Group raised Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

