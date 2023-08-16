Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Decreases By 8.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Aemetis Stock Down 7.2 %
AMTX opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.
Insider Activity at Aemetis
In related news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTX. UBS Group raised Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aemetis from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Aemetis
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
Read More
