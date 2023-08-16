Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Decreases By 16.1%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 293,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 117.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIXXF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIXXF

Aixtron Stock Performance

Aixtron Company Profile

Shares of Aixtron stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.