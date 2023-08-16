Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Decreases By 14.8%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 3,292,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

