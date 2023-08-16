Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Drops By 17.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Get Aramark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Aramark Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 4,467,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Aramark has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.