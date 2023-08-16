Short Interest in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Drops By 17.6%

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark
Institutional Trading of Aramark
Aramark Stock Performance
NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 4,467,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Aramark has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aramark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.
