Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Expands By 8.4%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AXA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 229,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AXA has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $32.89.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

