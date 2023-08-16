Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Decreases By 13.5%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 1,529,476 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,416. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

