Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declines By 13.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Insider Activity at Big 5 Sporting Goods

In related news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BGFV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. 154,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.27%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

