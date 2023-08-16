Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 17.6%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.90) to GBX 432 ($5.48) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.12) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 773,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,253. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

