Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 18.0%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brooge Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BROG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Brooge Energy has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Articles

