Short Interest in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Increases By 5.0%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 372,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,792. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

