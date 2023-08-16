Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Drops By 16.4%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,675,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 524,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Price Performance

CECO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 146,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $459.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.