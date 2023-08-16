Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Drops By 16.4%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,675,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 524,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
CECO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 146,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $459.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.
